Johnson has made the Giants' Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Johnson was informed that he'll be making his first Opening Day roster just two weeks after being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The 26-year-old -- who has just one inning of major-league experience -- is expected to occupy a long-relief role with the club to begin the season.

