Devers went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Marlins.

Devers is now 9-for-35 (.257) with four extra-base hits and five RBI over his first nine games with the Giants. He got them on the board in the third inning, and while they were able to overcome an early 5-0 deficit, the Marlins' second wind proved to be too much. Devers has a .270/.396/.502 slash line with 17 homers, 63 RBI, 50 runs scored, one stolen base and 20 doubles across 82 games between the Giants and the Red Sox this season. He's recently been playing through a mild groin issue, which continues to limit him to designated hitter.