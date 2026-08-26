Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Devers has found some power lately with four homers and eight RBI over his last nine games. Six of his last eight hits have gone for extra bases. The infielder is batting .244 with an .802 OPS, 28 homers, 74 RBI, 72 runs scored, 31 doubles and one triple across 132 contests this season. If he's able to reach the 30-homer mark this year, it'll mark the fifth time in his 10-year career that he's produced at least 30 homers and doubles in a season.