Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Devers tied the game at 1-1 with his second-inning blast. He's hit safely in his last eight contests, going 9-for-26 (.346) in that span with six RBI and four extra-base hits. The improved performance at the plate is a good sign as he faces some increased pressure from top prospect Bryce Eldridge for playing time. Devers is still hitting a meager .229 with a .625 OPS on the year, and he's racked up four homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 38 contests.