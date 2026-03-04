Giants' Rafael Devers: Hamstring improving
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Devers said Wednesday that his injured hamstring is "feeling good," and he could get back into Cactus League action this weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Devers was scratched from last Friday's lineup and was shut down from all baseball activities. With the rest, it appears as if Devers' hamstring is feeling better. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Devers should be ready for Opening Day in three weeks.
