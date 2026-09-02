Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two walks in Tuesday's 13-12 loss to the Pirates.

Devers launched a three-run home run to center field in the second inning, marking his second homer in as many games. The veteran infielder has recorded at least one hit in nine consecutive outings, batting .400 with 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and five long balls in 42 plate appearances during that time. On the year, he's up to a .252/.332/.494 slash line with 82 RBI, 80 runs scored and 31 home runs across 593 plate appearances.