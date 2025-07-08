Devers is dealing with some back tightness and the earliest he'll play at first base is after the All-Star break, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

There has been no public discussion about Devers being placed on the injured list, but he is limited in both his running and fielding at the moment. The 28-year-old also has a groin issue, but the back injury has been causing Devers the most trouble, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Despite the ailment, Devers has gone 8-for-25 with a .859 OPS to begin July.