Giants' Rafael Devers: Logs double in loss

Devers went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

After going 0-for-8 in his previous three games, Devers hit an RBI double in the ninth inning, driving in San Francisco's final run. The veteran infielder hasn't been very productive this month, during which he's batting .220 with five runs scored, four RBI and two home runs in 48 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .245/.320/.467 with 65 RBI, 62 runs scored and 24 long balls across 515 plate appearances this season.