Devers went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Devers singled in the 11th inning, driving in the Giants' final run. The 28-year-old has reached base safely in back-to-back outings after having been held hitless in his previous three. Over 15 games this month, he's slashing .190/.299/.362 with 12 runs scored, 10 RBI, three home runs and a 28.4 percent strikeout rate across 67 plate appearances.