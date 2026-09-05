Devers went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and five RBI in Friday's 10-6 loss to the Mets.

Devers accounted for nearly all of the Giants' offense, driving in two on a double in the third inning before adding a three-run blast in the eighth. It continued a torrid stretch for the 29-year-old, who's hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games while tallying seven home runs and 18 RBI. For the year, he's slashing .256/.338/.508 with 33 homers, 88 RBI and 83 runs scored across 607 plate appearances.