Giants' Rafael Devers: Multi-hit effort in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Devers drew a walk in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the fifth and added an RBI double in the eighth before coming around to score. The veteran infielder has reached base in 13 consecutive contests, batting .326 with 11 runs scored, 11 RBI and six home runs in 54 plate appearances during that stretch. Overall, he's slashing .247/.315/.475 with 49 RBI, 47 runs scored and 18 long balls across 394 plate appearances this season.