The Giants optioned Burgos to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Burgos' contract was selected from Triple-A on Monday, and he'll now head back to Sacramento after spending just 24 hours in the big leagues. He gave up an earned run on three hits and a walk over one inning in his MLB debut. The 25-year-old southpaw has turned in a 1.64 ERA and 0.82 WHIP through 22 frames in the minors, however, so a return to San Francisco later in the year is definitely possible. Mason Black was recalled in a corresponding move.