The Giants selected Burgos' contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Giants designating Trenton Brooks for assignment. In nine games with Sacramento this season, Burgos has a 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB over 22 innings. The 25-year-old southpaw will work out of the Giants' bullpen, likely as a multi-inning reliever.