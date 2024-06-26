The Giants designated Burgos for assignment Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

In the span of just two days, Burgos has been selected from Triple-A, optioned back to the minors and now will lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old lefty gave up a run during his only MLB appearance Monday but sports a 1.64 ERA in Triple-A, which could spark some interest from other organizations in need of bullpen help. Hayden Birdsong was selected from Sacramento in a corresponding move.