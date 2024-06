Arias (wrist) has gone 1-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts over two games for the Giants' Arizona Complex League team.

Arias was sidelined by a sprained wrist for the first two months of the season before making his debut. He's dealt with wrist injuries in each of the last two seasons, putting a delay on the 18-year-old's development. The outfield prospect will likely get steady playing time in the ACL before moving up to Single-A San Jose later this summer.