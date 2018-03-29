Giants' Reyes Moronta: Makes Opening Day roster
Moronta has made the Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants placed Mark Melancon (elbow) on the disabled list, so they needed another live arm to open the season. Moronta has a huge fastball but often doesn't know where it's going. He has the potential to someday develop into a late-inning arm, but will be limited to low-leverage situations initially.
More News
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Optioned to Triple-A Sacramento•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Shelled in return from MiLB DL•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Recovering from muscle issue in shoulder•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Sent back to minors•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...