Moronta has made the Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants placed Mark Melancon (elbow) on the disabled list, so they needed another live arm to open the season. Moronta has a huge fastball but often doesn't know where it's going. He has the potential to someday develop into a late-inning arm, but will be limited to low-leverage situations initially.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories