Walker allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Walker imploded versus the Cardinals on Saturday, and while he wasn't that sharp Tuesday, he was able to get the job done. He's converted five of six save chances over his last seven appearances, and he's been scored on in just two of 14 outings since the start of August. For the season, Walker has a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 55:15 K:BB through 56 innings, and he's converted 15 of 20 save opportunities.