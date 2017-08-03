Giants' Ryder Jones: Called up to man third
Jones was called up to the majors Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.
Jones has been on fire since returning from a hand injury July 18, batting .375 (15-for-40) with three home runs and seven extra-base hits over an 11-game stretch with Triple-A Sacramento. His hot streak coincided with ice-cold performances from Conor Gillaspie and Jae-Gyun Hwang in the majors, so the Giants decided to make a switch at the hot corner for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old struggled in seven major-league starts earlier this year (1-for-21), but Jones' .574 slugging percentage in the minors hints that there is some potential for cheap pop if he can figure things out this time around.
