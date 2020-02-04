Jones announced that he is no longer a member of the Giants organization and will be joining the Red Sox system Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones was drafted by San Francisco in the second round of the 2013 draft and has played in 58 total major league games across two seasons, hitting .184/.250/316 with four home runs, 14 runs scored and eight RBI. Following a long recovery process after surgery to repair a dislocated knee and a procedure to relieve tendinitis in his same left knee in 2018, Jones only played 12 minor league games across various levels in the Giants organization last season. The 25-year-old recently worked out for teams and showed that he's healthy heading into spring.