Giants' Ryder Jones: Hits for first time since surgery
Jones took batting practice Friday for the first time since September knee surgery, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jones dislocated his patella after coming to the plate just eight times last season. He appears to be on track to return by Opening Day, though his odds of breaking camp in the big leagues are low.
