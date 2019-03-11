Giants' Ryder Jones: Sent to minors
Jones was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Jones returned from knee surgery this spring but will have to wait some time to get another opportunity at the big-league level. He still has something to prove in the minors, as he hit a mediocre .274/.32/.417 in 116 games for Sacramento last season.
More News
-
Giants' Ryder Jones: Hits for first time since surgery•
-
Giants' Ryder Jones: Surgery set for Wednesday•
-
Giants' Ryder Jones: Headed for surgery•
-
Giants' Ryder Jones: Likely done for season•
-
Giants' Ryder Jones: Dealing with dislocated patella•
-
Giants' Ryder Jones: Sustains injury in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...