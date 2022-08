Long was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and placed on the 60-day injured list due to a right oblique strain Friday.

Long was sent to the minors in early August but will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to his oblique injury. He had planned to stretch out as a starter following his demotion, so it's not yet clear what role he'll play if he's deemed healthy in time for spring training in 2023.