Giants manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Hjelle is a candidate to move into the rotation with Tristan Beck (arm) sidelined, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants' starting pitching depth already seemed shaky and is now further thinned out with Beck out indefinitely due to an aneurysm in his upper arm. Melvin would prefer to keep Hjelle in long relief but has no choice but to consider him as a rotation option now. The Giants also figure to look for help outside the organization. All 23 of Hjelle's major-league appearances have come in relief, but they've often covered multiple innings and he was a starter almost exclusively in the minors.