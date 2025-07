The Giants recalled Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hjelle has struggled in 12 innings with the Giants this season, yielding nine runs with a 9:8 K:BB. He's pitched well at Sacramento (2.90 ERA, 44:10 K:BB in 40.1 frames), though, and will give the big club a fresh bullpen arm.