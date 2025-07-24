Hjelle allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's 9-3 victory over Atlanta.

Hjelle gave up three singles and a ground-rule double in his second appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. The 28-year-old threw 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes before escaping the inning. The right-hander has struggled in the big leagues, posting a 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and an 11:8 K:BB while surrendering two home runs across 14 innings in 11 games (one start) this season.