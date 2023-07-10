High-A Eugene reinstated Corry (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday and assigned him to Single-A San Jose.

Corry made two starts for Eugene in 2022 but has yet to make his 2023 debut for the affiliate after he opened the current campaign on the shelf while finishing up his recovery from the left shoulder surgery he underwent last May. After beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 5, Corry built up to four innings over the course of four starts before shifting his assignment to San Jose on June 28. Since reporting to the California League, the 24-year-old southpaw has given up eight earned runs on 16 hits and four walks while striking out nine in nine innings over his three starts with San Jose.