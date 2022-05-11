Corry underwent surgery on his left shoulder earlier this week and is without a clear timeline for a return, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. He was placed on High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list Sunday.

The Giants plan to send him in for additional follow-up examinations with a doctor before establishing a timeline for his return, but even if Corry's procedure was an arthroscopic one, there's a good chance he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old lefty made one start for Eugene this season, covering 2.1 innings and giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks.