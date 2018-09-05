Giants' Steven Duggar: Undergoes successful surgery
Duggar (shoulder) underwent successful surgery Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Duggar is expected to be ready for the start of spring training after opting to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old rookie hit .255/.303/.390 with five stolen bases in 41 games this season.
