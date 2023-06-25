Rogers (4-2) allowed a hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning to earn the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Rogers' scoreless streak is now a month long, spanning 13 innings in which he's given up five hits and four walks while striking out 22. The impressive stretch has trimmed his ERA to 2.67 with a 1.07 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 27 innings this season. He's added a save and three holds, and he'd likely be first in line for a save chance Sunday since Camilo Doval has pitched three times in four days and Tyler Rogers has four appearances over the Giants' last five games.