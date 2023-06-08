Rogers (2-2) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Rockies.

Rogers made things interesting but kept the Giants within a run in the seventh inning. He's pitched 6.1 consecutive scoreless innings, and he's given up just one run in his last 18 appearances. The southpaw got off to a rough start in 2023, but he's recovered to a 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 20.1 innings while adding a save and three holds in 24 appearances. He should continue to feature as part of the bridge to closer Camilo Doval.