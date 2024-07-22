Fitzgerald went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Fitzgerald has homered in back-to-back games as he continues to build a base for more playing time. Most importantly, his homer Sunday came off right-hander Ryan Feltner -- Fitzgerald has mostly operated in a short-side platoon role. For the season, the utility man is batting .298 with four homers, seven stolen bases, 10 RBI and 16 runs scored through 92 plate appearances. He continues to be an option primarily in the middle infield whenever Brett Wisely or Thairo Estrada need rest.