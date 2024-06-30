Fitzgerald recorded a stolen base as a pinch runner in Saturday's 14-7 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Fitzgerald joined the Giants as extra infield depth when Thairo Estrada (wrist) went on the injured list Friday. It's likely Fitzgerald will mostly provide speed and defensive versatility off the bench, though he should be in line for some starts versus southpaws. He's in the lineup versus lefty James Paxton on Sunday, starting at second base over Brett Wisely. Fitzgerald is slashing .273/.333/.409 with six steals and six extra-base hits across 72 plate appearances this year.