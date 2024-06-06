Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Fitzgerald is 3-for-11 with two walks over four games since he returned to the big-league roster May 28. The 26-year-old continues to offer utility depth -- he got the start at shortstop Wednesday to give Casey Schmitt a breather. Fitzgerald is slashing .270/.324/.413 with one home run, five steals, four RBI and nine runs scored over 68 plate appearances, but it's unlikely the right-handed hitter sees anything more than a short-side platoon role while in the majors.