Rogers (1-2) pitched a perfect inning and was awarded the win Tuesday over the Cubs.

The Giants led from the second inning on during the bullpen game. Rogers was the first reliever to post a clean outing, and the official scorer handed him his first win of the campaign. Aside from a June 18 three-run meltdown versus these same Cubs in Chicago, Rogers has had a good month. He's kept runs off the board in his other 10 appearances while adding four holds in a setup role. For the season, he's at a 2.92 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:2 K:BB with a save, 12 holds and a blown save across 37 innings.