Giants' Willy Adames: Exits game with back injury

Adames was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Astros due to a back injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Adames' back appeared to tighten up when attempting a double play in the seventh inning. That prompted his removal from Wednesday's game, and the Giants will provide an update on Adames once he undergoes further tests on his back. Christian Koss shifted from third base to shortstop in the top of the eighth inning, with Buddy Kennedy taking over at the hot corner in Adames' absence.