Adames went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Rockies.

Adames became the first Giant to hit 30 home runs in a season since 2004, when Barry Bonds hit 45. It was an up-and-down campaign overall for Adames, his first with San Francisco, but he finished strong, going 5-for-20 (.250) with a pair of homers and four RBI in his last five games. The 30-year-old shortstop slashed .225/.318/.421 with 87 RBI, 94 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 686 plate appearances.