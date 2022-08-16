Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a loss during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Detroit.

Gimenez knocked a two-run shot during Cleveland's three-run fourth inning. He went 4-for-8 with two home runs, a double and five RBI during Monday's doubleheader, improving his season slash line to an impressive .312/.377/.503 through 104 games. Since the start of August, Gimenez has gone 20-for-48 (.417) with seven steals, five extra-base hits and eight strikeouts through 13 games.