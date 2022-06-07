site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Not starting Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Gimenez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Gimenez went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk during Game 1, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap since lefty Taylor Hearn is on the mound for Texas. Ernie Clement will man the keystone in Game 2.
