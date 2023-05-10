Gimenez is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Tigers.
Gimenez will take a seat after he went 1-for-7 with a strikeout over the first two games of the series. The second baseman has struggled at the plate this season overall, but since the beginning of May, he's gone 2-for-27 with two RBI and zero runs scored over eight games. Tyler Freeman will take over at second base and bat sixth in the series finale with Detroit.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Receives first day off•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Registers sixth steal•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Scores twice, adds steal in win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Notches fourth steal•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Swipes bag Monday•