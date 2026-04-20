Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

While Martinez is still holding down a respectable .262 batting average for the season, it's fallen more than 50 points over the past week while he's gone just 2-for-18 at the dish during that time. The Guardians will likely continue to make room for Martinez in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but his playing time versus right-handers has been trending down of late. He'll head to the bench Monday for the third time in the Guardians' last five matchups with righties.