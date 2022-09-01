Castro was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in late July and has now lost his spot on Cleveland's 40-man roster. Castro has 12 big-league appearances this year with a 7.43 ERA and 12:10 K:BB over 13.1 frames.
