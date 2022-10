Castro was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Castro was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in early September but was never called up to the major-league roster. The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Guardians earlier in the year and allowed 11 earned runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 13.1 innings.