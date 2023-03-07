The Nationals reassigned Castro to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Castro, who inked a minor-league deal with the Nationals in December, hadn't been part of the team's spring pitching schedule since giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits over an inning of relief in his Grapefruit League debut back on Feb. 26. The 27-year-old right-hander made 12 appearances out of the big-league bullpen for Cleveland in 2022, logging a 7.43 ERA and 2.17 WHIP in 13.1 innings.