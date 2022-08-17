site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-austin-hedges-riding-pine-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.
Hedges went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday against Detroit and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read