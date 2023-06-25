Naylor went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.

Naylor had another rough night at the plate, going down swinging three times and failing to reach base safely in four at-bats. After slashing .252/.387/.486 with 12 long balls at the Triple-A level prior to his promotion, Naylor has gone 1-for-16 (.062) with eight strikeouts in five appearances. Though the rookie has primarily been splitting time with Cam Gallagher behind the dish, the pair could start ceding more work to David Fry if their struggles at the plate persist.