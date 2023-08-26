Quantrill (shoulder) will make a fourth and final rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Columbus before being reinstated from the 15-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Though Quantrill looks to be just about fully stretched out for starting duty after he built up to 5.1 innings and 84 pitches his last time out for Columbus on Aug. 20, both he and the Guardians determined that he could benefit from one more tune-up outing in the minors prior to being activated from the IL. Despite increasing his workload in his previous start for Columbus, Quantrill's results (three strikeouts, six earned runs allowed on six hits and three walks) still left something to be desired. Quantrill will be targeting 95 pitches in Saturday's outing and will hope to show sharper command before getting the green light to rejoin the Cleveland rotation. He'll tentatively line up for a Sept. 1 return from the IL and could bump either of Xzavion Curry or Noah Syndergaard from the rotation once reinstated.