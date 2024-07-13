Carrasco (3-7) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Carrasco battled Friday, but the Guardians were unable to get anything going against Taj Bradley. The veteran leaned on his offspeed offerings for 53 of his 82 pitches and has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his past five starts. He will take a 5.02 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 68:26 K:BB across 86 innings into the All-Star break.