The Guardians outrighted Hernandez to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After he was involved in a January car accident in Venezuela in which he sustained a broken right femur, sprained ankle, broken left arm and deep cut on his arm, Hernandez didn't make his 2026 debut until July 7, when he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He eventually settled at Triple-A Columbus following the All-Star break and pitched well enough to earn a September call-up to the Guardians. Hernandez's stay with Cleveland was brief, however, with the 29-year-old getting designated for assignment after giving up two runs in three innings over a pair of appearances. After clearing waivers, Hernandez will stick around in the organization and will report back to Columbus.