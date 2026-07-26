Guardians' Carlos Hernandez: Back in action at Triple-A

Hernandez (arm/leg) has struck out four batters and allowed no hits and one walk over two scoreless innings in a pair of relief appearances for Triple-A Columbus since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The 29-year-old righty signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland back in November but didn't participate in spring training while he recovered from a fractured left arm and right leg, injuries he sustained during a Jan. 11 car accident. Hernandez was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 7 and was given the green light to rejoin the Guardians' top affiliate earlier this month. He's looked good through his first two outings with Columbus and could get a look in the big-league bullpen later this season if he continues to find success at Triple-A.