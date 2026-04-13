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The Guardians optioned Kayfus to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Kayfus has slashed just .182/.280/.364 in nine games this season and has played sparingly lately, so he will head to Columbus where he can get more regular reps. George Valera (calf) was reinstated from the injured list and will take Kayfus' spot on the active roster.

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